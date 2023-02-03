Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's to get married in February, Suryagarh Palace confirms date

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's are tying the knot between February 4 to 6, Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer has confirmed the news.



Suryagarh Palace reacted to a paparazzo post sharing details about the Sidharth and Kiara wedding and wrote, “ See you soon.”

Photographer Viral Bhayani had shared on his Instagram account on Thursday, “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer.”

He further wrote: "One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer.We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best."

“Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace,” Viral claimed.