Friday Feb 03 2023
Prince William ‘making no effort’ with Harry after ‘massive breach of trust’

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Prince William is reportedly done making any efforts to save his relationship with Prince Harry
Prince William is reportedly done making any efforts to save his relationship with Prince Harry, with sources revealing that he is intent on moving on from the drama between them.

According to insiders close to the Prince of Wales, he has ‘made no effort to speak to Prince Harry’ since the release of his bombshell memoir Spare, and is determined to move on with his life with as little drama as possible.

US Weekly quoted a source as saying: “William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted. He’s trying to move on with his life.”

“There has been a massive breach of trust after Harry leaked certain stories about the Royal Family,” the insider added., referring to Prince Harry’s explosive revelations in his book, including one where he claimed that Prince William physically assaulted him.

In his book, ghost-written by J.R. Moehringer, Prince Harry relayed: “He (Prince William) grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor… I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Despite including this in the memoir, Prince Harry shared in a promo interview that he would like to reconcile with his family, including father King Charles and William.

“Forgiveness is 100% a possibility because I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognise them, as much as they probably don’t recognise me,” Prince Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby.

