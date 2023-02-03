 
Kate Middleton’s brother comes out in support of Princess of Wales as she faces backlash

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has come out in support of the sister as she faced backlash over her latest campaign.

Kate launched her campaign called ‘Shaping Us’ earlier this week with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The Princess dubbed this campaign her ‘life’s work.'

As she posted about the campaign on social media she faced negative comments that the Princess is privileged and has no qualifications or the right to work on such a project.

However, her brother James Middleton extended support to her.

When she shared a new photo of herself alongside radio presenter Roman Kemp to promote the campaign, James Middleton was the first to react.

Kate said, “Talking early years and mental health with @romankemp.

“An important conversation on all things #ShapingUs - coming tomorrow with @earlychildhood.”

James Middleton commented, “Can't wait," alongside two red heart emojis.


