 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘not a victim, nor blameless’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry is in no way blameless, nor a victim, amid his barrage of anti-royal propaganda.

Writer Peggy Drexler issued this claim in her newly released op-ed piece for the CNN.

Drexler believes, “[Prince Harry’s] also not a victim, nor blameless. While much has been made since their union began about Meghan’s influence on Harry’s defection from the family, by now it’s clear that he, wounded, went looking for what he needed: someone to help him separate from his family and, perhaps, someone who supported and understood his anger.”

“He found it in her, a woman whose ambition drove her career as an actress and whose own family life included contentious relationships with her half-sister and her father; a woman who was not afraid to express herself, even to royalty.”

Before concluding, however, the writer claimed “But Harry’s attempts now to heal those wounds by making public private family matters aren’t noble, and they won’t save him, either. In fact, through Harry’s revelations, one might now feel the most empathy for William, a man who was raised, from birth, with a set destiny, and, unlike Harry, few choices.”

