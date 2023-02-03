 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘misrepresenting things for dramatic effect’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out for branding their docuseries as a the ‘truth,’ all while greenlighting ‘dramatic edits’ for a catchier feel.

Body language expert Spidey made this admission during his video for The Behavioral Arts YouTube channel.

Spidey pointed out how the Sussexes “had creative input on this documentary” and yet “allowed this segment to air this way, to where [they’re] being asked about this racist conversation and [they’re] saying, ‘That’s a conversation I’m never going to share’.”

He even pointed out, “We’re getting clues here that these documentary makers have no problem misrepresenting things for dramatic effect.”

He even went as far as to accuse the royals of ‘sliding over’ the racism issue and how “in the documentary, you’re allowing that clip to play and then you’re going on a book tour and you’re saying you never said that the royal family was racist.”

“There’s no part of me that’s going to see how this deceptive editing here wasn’t used to very much suggest something that he immediately went on a book tour after this documentary and denied.”

Before concluding he also added, “This took effort. There was a team of people who sat down around a table and said, ‘How do we play that clip from Oprah without making it seem like we edited it?’ This took thought and effort. It’s not a fluke. And you were OK with that.”

