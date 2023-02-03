King Charles loses his cool at Camilla in new VIRAL video: WATCH

file footage

King Charles lost his cool at wife Queen Consort Camilla late last year, with the moment captured on video that has now gone viral.



Charles and Camilla visited the Welsh city of Wrexham on December 9, 2022, where they met up with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but what caught the eye of royal enthusiasts was a particularly tense moment between the royal couple.

In the video, King Charles and Camilla can be seen on a walkabout around the Wrexham A.F.C soccer club, with the monarch visibly getting upset with his wife as she takes longer to engage with the gathered crowds.

King Charles can even be heard complaining to his aides, with The Miami Herald quoting him saying, “Can we try and get her back again? Please. We need to go! I was trying to wait for her. But she goes on!”

The early December, 2022, clip came hot on the heels of King Charles infamously losing his temper at his aides over a pen, just days into ascending the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

He first lost his temper over pens at his accession council where he was officially proclaimed the new King. Charles then lost his cool again during a visit to Hillsborough Castle, where a pen leaked over his hands.