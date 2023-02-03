'The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey on being without Pedro in season 2: 'really sad'

The Last of Us Ellie actor Bella Ramsey talked on how it would be like being potentially without Pedro in the season 2 of the series.

Shortly after its record-breaking and extra ordinary impressive premiere, right before the streaming of acclaimed episode 3, The Last of Us season 2 was already announced by HBO.

After the announcement Ramsey appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz.

The Ellie actor talked about what excites and intimidates her most about the prospect of The Last of Us season 2 already knowing several major developments from the second game.

“I'm really excited to be honest for the Ellie Dina story. I've watched a cut together, someone's made a phenomenal - I don't know how they do it - like an amazing edit of just like the gameplay, like Ellie and Dina's love story."

She went further, "so I'm excited to play that out. And also the complexity of her relationship with Joel and how that gets decidedly more complex, and I'm looking forward to that. And the violence that ensues is thrilling in a way, to get to maybe explore that in a really safe environment. It will be cool."

"But I am nervous about it too. Like I'm nervous about, because I know what happens in the second game and I'm nervous about being potentially without Pedro for a while. It's gonna be really sad" she added.

The Last of Us is HBO's first ever series that is adapted by a popular 2013 video game of the same name.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Ramsey in the leading roles, the new thrilling series has garnered widespread praise since its release on January 15, 2023.