 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey on being without Pedro in season 2: 'really sad'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

The Last of Us Bella Ramsey on being without Pedro in season 2: really sad
'The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey on being without Pedro in season 2: 'really sad'

The Last of Us Ellie actor Bella Ramsey talked on how it would be like being potentially without Pedro in the season 2 of the series.

Shortly after its record-breaking and extra ordinary impressive premiere, right before the streaming of acclaimed episode 3, The Last of Us season 2 was already announced by HBO.

After the announcement Ramsey appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz.

The Ellie actor talked about what excites and intimidates her most about the prospect of The Last of Us season 2 already knowing several major developments from the second game.

“I'm really excited to be honest for the Ellie Dina story. I've watched a cut together, someone's made a phenomenal - I don't know how they do it - like an amazing edit of just like the gameplay, like Ellie and Dina's love story."

She went further, "so I'm excited to play that out. And also the complexity of her relationship with Joel and how that gets decidedly more complex, and I'm looking forward to that. And the violence that ensues is thrilling in a way, to get to maybe explore that in a really safe environment. It will be cool."

"But I am nervous about it too. Like I'm nervous about, because I know what happens in the second game and I'm nervous about being potentially without Pedro for a while. It's gonna be really sad" she added.

The Last of Us is HBO's first ever series that is adapted by a popular 2013 video game of the same name.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Ramsey in the leading roles, the new thrilling series has garnered widespread praise since its release on January 15, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Lautner admits Jacob is ‘a little annoying’ in ‘Twilight’ movies

Taylor Lautner admits Jacob is ‘a little annoying’ in ‘Twilight’ movies
Prince William’s astrology chart extremely similar to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William’s astrology chart extremely similar to Queen Elizabeth
Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth

Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle brings out Prince Harry’s ‘worst possible side’

Meghan Markle brings out Prince Harry’s ‘worst possible side’
‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry accused of stealing $28 blouse in hometown

‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry accused of stealing $28 blouse in hometown
Gerard Pique girlfriend's family taking Shakira song as 'joke': 'They don't care much'

Gerard Pique girlfriend's family taking Shakira song as 'joke': 'They don't care much'
‘Lavender Haze’ star Laith Ashley calls Taylor Swift very ‘protective’ of her art

‘Lavender Haze’ star Laith Ashley calls Taylor Swift very ‘protective’ of her art

Britney Spears praises Pamela Anderson's sons for supporting her amid rift with her own kids

Britney Spears praises Pamela Anderson's sons for supporting her amid rift with her own kids

Meghan Markle ‘not responsible’ for taking Prince Harry ‘off the rails’

Meghan Markle ‘not responsible’ for taking Prince Harry ‘off the rails’
Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani?
James Cameron on Leonardo DiCaprio character death in 'Titanic': 'Jack might’ve lived'

James Cameron on Leonardo DiCaprio character death in 'Titanic': 'Jack might’ve lived'
Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic quote amid Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours

Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic quote amid Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours