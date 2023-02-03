 
Marvel to publish a fictional memoir from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios all set to publish a fictional memoir of Scott Lang from Ant-Man titled Look Out for the Little Guy! On Thursday.

In an announcement video by Marvel, Paul Rudd, who essayed Scott Lang in the movie, revealed that the book is all “too real”.

“That's right. This once movie prop is now an actual real-life book you can purchase wherever books are sold,” said Rudd says in the video.

According to PEOPLE, the memoir will be featured in the Marvel’s upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The lead character Lang will be shown promoting his memoir at the beginning of the movie.

“In this new book I am almost certain was not written by me, we pull back the curtain and uncover the man behind Ant-Man, Scott Lang,” pointed out Rudd

Rudd remarked, “Who is he? What's he like? Why does he look so much like me?”

Disney Books official synopsis read, “These are stories of epic battles won and lost, as this every man turned Super Hero finally tells all.”

“From the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos to how shrinking down to ant-size really feels to the challenges of balancing the roles of hero and dad,” it added.

Meanwhile, the memoir Look Out for the Little Guy! will publish on September 5, whereas, the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated to release in theatres on February 17.

