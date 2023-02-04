Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want kids screaming at home: 'Off limits'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have strict ground rules regarding disciplining their kids.



The Prince and Princess of Wales do not want their children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis to raise their voice in the house.

An insider told the Sun : "Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."



The source added: "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William.

"Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them," they noted.