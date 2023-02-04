 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
AFP

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament

Miami: Non-league Wrexham, who have shot to international fame through a reality television series, are to play in a $1m million-dollar seven-a-side tournament in the United States, organisers said on Friday.

The Welsh club, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, play in the fifth-tier of England´s pyramid, the National league.

The club have gained a following in the United States following the success of the series ´Welcome to Wrexham´ which charts the fortunes of the team since their 2020 sale to Reynolds and McElhenney.

´The Soccer Tournament´ is a winner-takes-all competition featuring 32 teams and will be played in North Carolina from June 1-4.

The competition will include teams organized by former United States women´s national team midfielder Heather O´Reilly, and former U.S. men´s national team players Jimmy Conrad, Clint Dempsey and DaMarcus Beasley.

Another U.K. based non-league team, Hashtag United, will also play in the tournament.

Wrexham´s team will feature club legends and the club have promised to spend half their prize money on community activities should they triumph.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt request in winery case against Angelina Jolie denied by judge

Brad Pitt request in winery case against Angelina Jolie denied by judge

Melinda Dillon, ‘A Christmas Story’ actress dies aged 83

Melinda Dillon, ‘A Christmas Story’ actress dies aged 83
Prince Harry felt uneasy to talk about Queen Elizabeth during interview, says expert

Prince Harry felt uneasy to talk about Queen Elizabeth during interview, says expert
Ashley Benson is reportedly dating oil heir Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson is reportedly dating oil heir Brandon Davis
Priscilla Presley says to ‘ignore the noise’ amid Lisa Marie Presley’s will drama

Priscilla Presley says to ‘ignore the noise’ amid Lisa Marie Presley’s will drama
Rupert Grint recalls ‘sneaking out’ Harry Potter souvenir

Rupert Grint recalls ‘sneaking out’ Harry Potter souvenir
Nicole Scherzinger reportedly part ways with Thom Evans after 3 years

Nicole Scherzinger reportedly part ways with Thom Evans after 3 years
Christina Perri talks about ‘disassociating’ from daughter Pixie’s birth

Christina Perri talks about ‘disassociating’ from daughter Pixie’s birth
Reese Witherspoon breaks down early career mishaps

Reese Witherspoon breaks down early career mishaps
Brendon Urie welcomes first baby with wife Sarah Urie

Brendon Urie welcomes first baby with wife Sarah Urie
Ticketmaster working to avoid Taylor Swift repeat with Beyonce tickets

Ticketmaster working to avoid Taylor Swift repeat with Beyonce tickets