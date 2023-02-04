 
Kris Jenner showers love Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi after vow renewal

Kris Jenner showered love and blessings on close friends, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, after officiating their vow renewal ceremony.

The star-studded event was supposed to be the former actor’s birthday party but to everybody’s and DeGeneres’ surprise, it turned into vow renewal event.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star dropped a heartfelt video of the couple exchanging vows one more time 14 years after marriage.

In the clip, DeGeneres, could be seen dressed in a blue jacket and khaki slacks with sneakers, as she was taken aback when de Rossi walked towards her in her old wedding gown.

“It was such an honor to officiate my beautiful BFFs Ellen and Portia’s wedding vow renewal,” The Kardashians star wrote in the caption.

“I love you guys so much and wish you a lifetime of happiness, love and laughter!!” Jenner, who manages the careers of her six children, penned.

For the beautiful occasion, Jenner opted for a stylish white coat and paired it with skintight black leggings and black leather boots.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were also spotted at the event, which marked the first public appearance of the ex-Royals after Harry’s bombshell memoir.

The guest list also included Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

