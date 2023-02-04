 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘definitely be invited’ to King Charles’ coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘definitely be invited’ to King Charles’ coronation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘definitely be invited’ to King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ‘definitely’ invited to King Charles III’s upcoming coronation ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued throwing shade at the royal family through their Netflix series and Harry’s memoir.

Following the couple’s criticism of the Firm, royal experts started speculating about their appearance at the ceremony.

However, palace insiders appeared convinced about an invitation of Harry and Meghan to the coronation as there’s a “working assumption”.

The insider spilled the beans to the outlet: “They will definitely be invited, and we are working on the assumption that they will come.”

The reports came after a source told Daily Mail on Sunday that Prince William’s concerned about Harry’s stealing the limelight.

“The issue of substance is whether they attend the coronation and if they do, under what terms and conditions,” the insider said.

“The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult,” the source continued.

“Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter.

“While he might decide at some point to discard the titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them,” the source added.

More From Entertainment:

John Lydon fails in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision

John Lydon fails in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she still has dress from date night with ex Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she still has dress from date night with ex Brad Pitt

BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media

BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media
Kate Middleton's fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction

Kate Middleton's fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction
Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know

Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know
Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date

Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date
Netflix shares list of shows streaming worldwide in upcoming week of February

Netflix shares list of shows streaming worldwide in upcoming week of February
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of treatment like Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of treatment like Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Kris Jenner showers love Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi after vow renewal

Kris Jenner showers love Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi after vow renewal
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament
Kanye West feared for career after Taylor Swift incident?

Kanye West feared for career after Taylor Swift incident?
Brad Pitt request in winery case against Angelina Jolie denied by judge

Brad Pitt request in winery case against Angelina Jolie denied by judge