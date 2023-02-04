Kit Harrington teases ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff about Jon Snow

Kit Harrington appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 3, 2023, in which he talked about the rumoured spinoff series.

Fallon broached the subject by mentioning that there was a rumours of the said series which features Kit’s character Jon Snow.

Harrington coyly responded, “I don’t know, do you want to have it?”

To which Fallon said that not only would he “love to have it” people would do too.

The Eternals actor then said with a knowing smile, “yeah, I can’t say anything on that.”

When Fallon pressed on the matter and what would make him do the series, Kit joked, “I get recognised a little less nowadays and it kind of hurts my ego.”

Recently, he attended the Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles. Fallon asked the actor, 36, what it was like for him to go to those things.

To which, Kit responded that it was a “bit like going back in time.”

“I know it’s only been four years or something, but it feels longer,” he said. “And I went to it, and it’s nice seeing the fans and it’s kind of amazing that the show has still got such a fan base, and it’s continuing on in its own way.”

Kit played Jon Snow throughout GoT's entire run from April 2011 to May 2019, appearing in nearly every episode of the show.

According to Us Weekly, shortly before the August 2022 premiere of prequel House of the Dragon, news broke that HBO is working on a GoT sequel series about Jon Snow — and Kit Harington is attached to reprise his role as the former Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch.

George R.R. Martin, who wrote the books on which GoT was based, confirmed the news in June 2022. “Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development,” he wrote in the blog at the time.

“Yes, it was Kit Harrington [sic] who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet … but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”