 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she still has dress from date night with ex Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she still has dress from date night with ex Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she still has dress from date night with ex Brad Pitt 

Gwyneth Paltrow gave fans a sneak peek into her “storage facility” on the Goop YouTube account on February 2nd, 2023, via Page Six.

During the tour to her stunning archival pieces, the actress, 50, revealed that she still has one clothing item worn from her ’90s romance with the Babylon actor, which was a white floral-embroidered Calvin Klein dress.

“This is a nineties Calvin Klein dress, I think I wore [it] to a premiere when I was going out with Brad Pitt,” she said, referring to their date night at the 1996 premiere of The Pallbearer in New York City.

“Very nineties, you know, shirt dress kinda thing,” she described the piece. “It’s like, slouchy, it’s relaxed, it’s giving that very ’90s ‘I don't give a f--k [attitude].”

At the time, the couple matched their tiny-framed sunglasses and similar golden blonde highlights. For his part, Pitt wore a pastel striped sweater vest layered over a white tee shirt and mid-rise pants.

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she still has dress from date night with ex Brad Pitt

Paltrow, 50, and Pitt, 59, began dating in 1994 when they met on the set of the movie Seven. While working on Seven Years in Tibet on location in Argentina, Pitt popped the question in December 1996 after the pair had been dating for two years. 

Although they split in 1997, six months after their engagement, Pitt and Paltrow still have a close friendship, per People Magazine.

More From Entertainment:

Trevor Noah reveals THIS Beyoncé song turns into ‘soundtrack’ of his life

Trevor Noah reveals THIS Beyoncé song turns into ‘soundtrack’ of his life
John Lydon fails in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision

John Lydon fails in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision
BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media

BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘definitely be invited’ to King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘definitely be invited’ to King Charles’ coronation
Kate Middleton's fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction

Kate Middleton's fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction
Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know

Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know
Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date

Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date
Netflix shares list of shows streaming worldwide in upcoming week of February

Netflix shares list of shows streaming worldwide in upcoming week of February
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of treatment like Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of treatment like Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Kris Jenner showers love Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi after vow renewal

Kris Jenner showers love Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi after vow renewal
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament
Kanye West feared for career after Taylor Swift incident?

Kanye West feared for career after Taylor Swift incident?