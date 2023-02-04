 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Riley Keough ‘upset’ Priscilla Presley’s actions ‘pushing apart family even more’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Riley Keough ‘upset’ Priscilla Presley’s actions ‘pushing apart family even more’
Riley Keough ‘upset’ Priscilla Presley’s actions ‘pushing apart family even more’

Riley Keough is upset and disappointed over her grandmother Priscilla Presley’s actions after mom Lisa Marie Presley’s passing last month.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that Riley feels Priscilla’s challenge to the late Lisa Marie will go against “her mom’s wishes.”

“Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie’s legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother’s actions are pushing the family apart even more," the source said.

“It's upsetting to her as she does want to have a relationship with Priscilla, but at this point in time they are not close.”

Per the source, the late singer “did not have a healthy or close relationship” with Priscilla prior to her death, adding that things were “very complicated” between them.

“Lisa Marie was struggling, and it definitely put a strain on her relationship with her mother,” the source disclosed. “Lisa Marie always felt Priscilla was trying to have control over her.”

The late daughter of Elvis Presley “always wanted Riley and Benjamin to be the beneficiaries of the trust and that was no secret. [Her] children meant the world to her, and she would do anything for them,” the source explained.

Riley’s brother Benjamin died in July 2020.

Following Lisa Marie's death on January 12, 2023, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

Attorneys for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Keough in charge.

More From Entertainment:

Video game music goes to next level at Grammys

Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
Victoria Beckham comes up with new plan to heal bond with Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham comes up with new plan to heal bond with Brooklyn Beckham

Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Stephen King's 'Billy Summers' movie adaptation

Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Stephen King's 'Billy Summers' movie adaptation
Trevor Noah reveals THIS Beyoncé song turns into ‘soundtrack’ of his life

Trevor Noah reveals THIS Beyoncé song turns into ‘soundtrack’ of his life
John Lydon fails in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision

John Lydon fails in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she still has dress from date night with ex Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she still has dress from date night with ex Brad Pitt

Kit Harrington teases ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff about Jon Snow

Kit Harrington teases ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff about Jon Snow
BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media

BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘definitely be invited’ to King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘definitely be invited’ to King Charles’ coronation
Kate Middleton's fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction

Kate Middleton's fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction
Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know

Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know
Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date

Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date