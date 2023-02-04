Riley Keough ‘upset’ Priscilla Presley’s actions ‘pushing apart family even more’

Riley Keough is upset and disappointed over her grandmother Priscilla Presley’s actions after mom Lisa Marie Presley’s passing last month.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that Riley feels Priscilla’s challenge to the late Lisa Marie will go against “her mom’s wishes.”

“Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie’s legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother’s actions are pushing the family apart even more," the source said.

“It's upsetting to her as she does want to have a relationship with Priscilla, but at this point in time they are not close.”

Per the source, the late singer “did not have a healthy or close relationship” with Priscilla prior to her death, adding that things were “very complicated” between them.

“Lisa Marie was struggling, and it definitely put a strain on her relationship with her mother,” the source disclosed. “Lisa Marie always felt Priscilla was trying to have control over her.”

The late daughter of Elvis Presley “always wanted Riley and Benjamin to be the beneficiaries of the trust and that was no secret. [Her] children meant the world to her, and she would do anything for them,” the source explained.

Riley’s brother Benjamin died in July 2020.

Following Lisa Marie's death on January 12, 2023, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

Attorneys for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Keough in charge.