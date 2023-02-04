 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle wanting ‘ultimate damage’ to hit Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been called out for wanting to plan the ‘ultimate revenge’ against the Royal Family.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made this admission in a Mail Online piece.

He referenced claims by an inside source deep within the Palace.

The insider in question warned the author, “Meghan’s silence around Spare seems highly strategic.”

“She can now appear to be the peacemaker while making it very clear to her husband what concessions they will need before they agree to attend the coronation.”

Not only that, “She’s put herself in a position where it’s now almost impossible to circumvent her.”

“But, make no mistake, Meghan still wants to cause the ultimate damage to the Royal Family. Her fingerprints were all over the Netflix series which even questioned the role of the Commonwealth, the life’s work of Her Late Majesty.”

As of now, “There’s no trust there anymore, but what choice does anyone have if Charles is determined to have them both there.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong Su rejects sexual misconduct accusations

‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong Su rejects sexual misconduct accusations

Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash as she seemingly edits daughter's photos

Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash as she seemingly edits daughter's photos

Johnny Depp, Sir Tom Jones lead mourners at guitarist Jeff Beck's funeral

Johnny Depp, Sir Tom Jones lead mourners at guitarist Jeff Beck's funeral
Kim Kardashian trying to become doting soccer mom to show she's a good mother

Kim Kardashian trying to become doting soccer mom to show she's a good mother
Khloe Kardashian's facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon

Khloe Kardashian's facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon
King Charles III's popularity could be ‘eclipsed’ by Kate Middleton, Prince William?

King Charles III's popularity could be ‘eclipsed’ by Kate Middleton, Prince William?
Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana
Jeremy Renner teases Disney+ show ‘Rennervations’ premiere, ‘very soon’

Jeremy Renner teases Disney+ show ‘Rennervations’ premiere, ‘very soon’
Trevor Noah on life after 'The Daily Show': 'I read two days of news in one day'

Trevor Noah on life after 'The Daily Show': 'I read two days of news in one day'
Austin Butler teaches famous Elvis move to Diversity’s Ashley Banjo

Austin Butler teaches famous Elvis move to Diversity’s Ashley Banjo
Meghan Markle ‘relishing’ in new found control of Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘relishing’ in new found control of Prince Harry?