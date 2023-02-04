Meghan Markle wanting ‘ultimate damage’ to hit Royal Family

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been called out for wanting to plan the ‘ultimate revenge’ against the Royal Family.



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made this admission in a Mail Online piece.

He referenced claims by an inside source deep within the Palace.

The insider in question warned the author, “Meghan’s silence around Spare seems highly strategic.”

“She can now appear to be the peacemaker while making it very clear to her husband what concessions they will need before they agree to attend the coronation.”

Not only that, “She’s put herself in a position where it’s now almost impossible to circumvent her.”

“But, make no mistake, Meghan still wants to cause the ultimate damage to the Royal Family. Her fingerprints were all over the Netflix series which even questioned the role of the Commonwealth, the life’s work of Her Late Majesty.”

As of now, “There’s no trust there anymore, but what choice does anyone have if Charles is determined to have them both there.”