 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘relishing’ in new found control of Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn Meghan Markle is ‘ecstatic’ over the possibility of controlling King Charles’ possibility for family unity.

It all arose in royal commentator Dan Wootton’s op-ed piece for the Mail Online.

It reads, “[Prince Williams] fears are well-founded and not paranoia, especially after Harry recently told his close friend Bryony Gordon in an increasingly deranged interview that for relations to heal with his family ‘what I’d really like is some accountability’ and, he added, ‘an apology to my wife’.”

“In this context, it’s Meghan who now holds the key to appeasing her husband and granting Charles his misguided wish of family unity on his big day. That’s a situation that Meghan will relish.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong Su rejects sexual misconduct accusations

‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong Su rejects sexual misconduct accusations

Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash as she seemingly edits daughter's photos

Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash as she seemingly edits daughter's photos

Johnny Depp, Sir Tom Jones lead mourners at guitarist Jeff Beck's funeral

Johnny Depp, Sir Tom Jones lead mourners at guitarist Jeff Beck's funeral
Kim Kardashian trying to become doting soccer mom to show she's a good mother

Kim Kardashian trying to become doting soccer mom to show she's a good mother
Khloe Kardashian's facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon

Khloe Kardashian's facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon
King Charles III's popularity could be ‘eclipsed’ by Kate Middleton, Prince William?

King Charles III's popularity could be ‘eclipsed’ by Kate Middleton, Prince William?
Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana
Jeremy Renner teases Disney+ show ‘Rennervations’ premiere, ‘very soon’

Jeremy Renner teases Disney+ show ‘Rennervations’ premiere, ‘very soon’
Trevor Noah on life after 'The Daily Show': 'I read two days of news in one day'

Trevor Noah on life after 'The Daily Show': 'I read two days of news in one day'
Austin Butler teaches famous Elvis move to Diversity’s Ashley Banjo

Austin Butler teaches famous Elvis move to Diversity’s Ashley Banjo
Meghan Markle wanting ‘ultimate damage’ to hit Royal Family

Meghan Markle wanting ‘ultimate damage’ to hit Royal Family