File Footage

Experts warn Meghan Markle is ‘ecstatic’ over the possibility of controlling King Charles’ possibility for family unity.



It all arose in royal commentator Dan Wootton’s op-ed piece for the Mail Online.

It reads, “[Prince Williams] fears are well-founded and not paranoia, especially after Harry recently told his close friend Bryony Gordon in an increasingly deranged interview that for relations to heal with his family ‘what I’d really like is some accountability’ and, he added, ‘an apology to my wife’.”

“In this context, it’s Meghan who now holds the key to appeasing her husband and granting Charles his misguided wish of family unity on his big day. That’s a situation that Meghan will relish.”