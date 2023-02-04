Meghan Markle ‘setting herself up as a power broker’

File Footage

Royal experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a “far more nefarious motivations” at play.



The writer and commentator made these admissions in a new piece for the Mail Online.

The writer claimed, “Indeed, the Duchess is said to be privately ecstatic that many of the previously concealed and publicly damaging claims about Prince William’s behaviour, especially the so-called physical attack on Harry, during her time in the Royal Family have now been made public.”

“That’s why, contrary to any suggestion of disunity between the Sussexes, Royal Family insiders now fear there is a far more nefarious motivation behind Meghan’s rare silence.”

“By keeping out of the public bunfight surrounding Spare and making no comment on its contents, Meghan could be setting herself up as a power broker in likely forthcoming negotiations between Harry and his father King Charles over his possible attendance at the coronation.”