 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘setting herself up as a power broker’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a “far more nefarious motivations” at play.

The writer and commentator made these admissions in a new piece for the Mail Online.

The writer claimed, “Indeed, the Duchess is said to be privately ecstatic that many of the previously concealed and publicly damaging claims about Prince William’s behaviour, especially the so-called physical attack on Harry, during her time in the Royal Family have now been made public.”

“That’s why, contrary to any suggestion of disunity between the Sussexes, Royal Family insiders now fear there is a far more nefarious motivation behind Meghan’s rare silence.”

“By keeping out of the public bunfight surrounding Spare and making no comment on its contents, Meghan could be setting herself up as a power broker in likely forthcoming negotiations between Harry and his father King Charles over his possible attendance at the coronation.”

More From Entertainment:

'Elvis' star Austin Butler bids goodbye to popstar accent

'Elvis' star Austin Butler bids goodbye to popstar accent
‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong Su rejects sexual misconduct accusations

‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong Su rejects sexual misconduct accusations

Netflix says anti-password sharing plans not yet rollout

Netflix says anti-password sharing plans not yet rollout
Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash as she seemingly edits daughter's photos

Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash as she seemingly edits daughter's photos

Johnny Depp, Sir Tom Jones lead mourners at guitarist Jeff Beck's funeral

Johnny Depp, Sir Tom Jones lead mourners at guitarist Jeff Beck's funeral
Kim Kardashian trying to become doting soccer mom to show she's a good mother

Kim Kardashian trying to become doting soccer mom to show she's a good mother
Khloe Kardashian's facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon

Khloe Kardashian's facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon
King Charles III's popularity could be ‘eclipsed’ by Kate Middleton, Prince William?

King Charles III's popularity could be ‘eclipsed’ by Kate Middleton, Prince William?
Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana
Jeremy Renner teases Disney+ show ‘Rennervations’ premiere, ‘very soon’

Jeremy Renner teases Disney+ show ‘Rennervations’ premiere, ‘very soon’
Trevor Noah on life after 'The Daily Show': 'I read two days of news in one day'

Trevor Noah on life after 'The Daily Show': 'I read two days of news in one day'