Prince William worries Prince Harry is ‘staging a damaging stunt’

File Footage

Prince William is reportedly growing fearful over the possibility of Prince Harry staging a damaging stunt, right in the middle of King Charles’ coronation, for profit.



The writer and commentator made these admissions in a new piece for the Mail Online.

The writer claimed, “Quite rightly, Prince William is deeply concerned about such an approach, believing his younger brother could use the internationally significant event to stage a damaging stunt.”

“Those fears are well-founded and not paranoia, especially after Harry recently told his close friend Bryony Gordon in an increasingly deranged interview that for relations to heal with his family ‘what I’d really like is some accountability’ and, he added, ‘an apology to my wife’.”

“In this context, it’s Meghan who now holds the key to appeasing her husband and granting Charles his misguided wish of family unity on his big day. That’s a situation that Meghan will relish.”