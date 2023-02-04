Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry's expressions and body language appeared much different to his mother, Princess Diana, noted an expert.

The Duke of Sussex gave a series of interviews to promote his book, Spare where his body language showed major changes in the way he presents himself.

During her conversation with Daily Star, Inbaal Honigman said: “It’s worth noting that he didn’t use to talk with his hands quite so much.”

“The Harry of years ago would be quite reserved and keep his hands still, clutched in front of him. In a 2006 interview with Ant and Dec alongside his father and brother, his head is lowered for much of it and his hands are wound together,” she continued.

Inbaal further noted: “He appeared shy and lacking in confidence, not unlike the way his mother, the late Princess Diana, would display quite humble body language in public interviews.”

“This is not the Harry we meet now. His chin is up, his hands move passionately, he feels accomplished, and he feels justified,” she added.