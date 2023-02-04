Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the third anniversary for her headline making performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show while expressing gratitude to her child Emme for support.

Taking to Instagram, the Shotgun Wedding star dropped a clip featuring highlights of the show on the anniversary of the star-studded night with Shakira.

“3 years ago…” the wife of Ben Affleck captioned the reel.

In another throwback snap posted on her Instagram, J.Lo gushed over her Emme for giving her the “energy” for the show-stopping performance.

“My lil’ coconut gave me all the energy I needed to go out there… #MySunshine #MamaBearEnergy,” Lopez captioned a photo of her with Emme on stage.

The now 14-year-old joined her mother on stage to perform a mash-up of Let’s Get Loud and Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. back in 2020.



