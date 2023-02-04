Brooklyn Beckham tastes famous Japanese wagyu with wife Nicola Peltz 

 
Brooklyn Beckham took the opportunity to taste renowned chef Hisato Hamada's famous wagyu with wife Nicola Peltz as they visited the famous eatery in Los Angeles on Friday.

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son was spotted on the luxury dinner outing. He was clicked while taking a bite of the Japanese meat, with the actress, 27, awaiting his reaction.

The aspiring chef, 23, looked satisfied with the food as the restaurant owner Hisato shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram.

The chef also thanked the pair for joining him. The expert, known as Wagyumafia, is currently on a US tour with celebrities flocking to dine on his creations.

Brooklyn, who recently came under fire for using shop-bought broth to make Scouse soup, was seen grinning widely as he chatted with Hisato at his table.

The couple then posed for a photo with the expert Wagyu cook, who penned: 'Thank you my friends,' across the snap. 

