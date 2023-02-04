 
Saturday Feb 04 2023
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her body transformation in stylish catsuit

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her body transformation in stylish catsuit
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her body transformation in stylish catsuit

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her body transformation in stylish catsuit as she attended dinner for Corey Gamble's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration on Friday.

The reality star, 38, was accompanied by her younger sister Kylie Jenner and best friend Malika Haqq at the event.

Photo Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Photo Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe showcased her jaw-dropping figure in the skintight ensemble, the Kardashians alum opted for a pair of matching heels to add height to her frame.

The media personality styled her blonde locks in a perfect up do, while, her 25-year-old sister opted for a black off shoulder dress which she paired with matching gloves.

Photo Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Photo Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

While, Offering a glimpse inside the event, Khloe told her followers that Corey has a capsule collection coming up with the fashion brand.

Corey has been associated with Khloe and Kylie's mother Kris Jenner since 2014, he is originally a business executive and talent manager.

The outing comes after Khloe clapped back at claims that she uses a controversial diabetes medication to lose weight.

