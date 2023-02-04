Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stop attacking royals, decide to release new fun series

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have already released two docu-series for Netflix, are reportedly set to produce some new fun contents for the US streaming giant after damaging the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's next step in their careers as video producers for the Network will include "fun" television series, it has been claimed.

"There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content. It will be rom coms, feel good and light-hearted programmes," a source has told the Telegraph.

Meghan and Harry have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, only weeks after quitting the royal jobs.

Last year, the California-based couple released their first two products: Harry and Meghan, a biographical six-part docu-series entirely focused on their romance and struggles with the media and the Firm.

Liibet and Archie's parents' second project was "Live to Lead", a documentary series featuring interviews with world leaders and leading personalities such as feminist Gloria Steinem and former New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Harry and Meghan have been buzzing in media since the couple launched a series of blistering allegations and attacks against the Royal Family.

