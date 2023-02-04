Armie Hammer recalls being sexually abused as a teenager

Armie Hammer responded to rape allegations that he faced in 2021 in a recent interview and recalled his past when he revealed that he faced sexual abuse when he was a teenager, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Armie opened up about his rape allegations from two years ago and explained that he didn't do any criminal wrongdoings; however, he admitted to using people in the past and being selfish.

Armie talked about facing sexual abuse by a youth pastor at the age of 13. He said, "What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control. I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation."

He further added, "Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

Armie and his wife Elizabeth Chambers also announced their separation in July 2020, after rumours of his infidelity and substance abuse came to light.