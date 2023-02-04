Dania Ramirez reveals how she prepared to play a missing person's detective

Dania Ramirez gave insights on her new show Alert: Missing Persons Unit and shared about her character of a detective and how she prepared to play that role on screen, as reported by Fox News.

Dania plays the role of Nikki Batista, the head of the missing persons unit in the Philadelphia Police Department, on the show alongside Scott Caan who is portraying Dania's ex-husband on the show.

Dania said, "One of the aspects of the show that's very tactical. How do you walk in and, like, hold the gun when you're a detective? They are the real heroes out there, the police officers that are working really hard to find missing people and that are working really hard to serve and protect, and I really wanted to honour them in the right way."

Dania said about working with Scott, "I love working with Scott because of that. He's really passionate about what he does. He really made us feel responsible for wanting to stay pretty on point and real about the things that we do."