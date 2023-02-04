 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Dania Ramirez reveals how she prepared to play a missing person's detective

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Dania Ramirez reveals how she prepared to play a missing persons detective
Dania Ramirez reveals how she prepared to play a missing person's detective 

Dania Ramirez gave insights on her new show Alert: Missing Persons Unit and shared about her character of a detective and how she prepared to play that role on screen, as reported by Fox News.

Dania plays the role of Nikki Batista, the head of the missing persons unit in the Philadelphia Police Department, on the show alongside Scott Caan who is portraying Dania's ex-husband on the show.

Dania said, "One of the aspects of the show that's very tactical. How do you walk in and, like, hold the gun when you're a detective? They are the real heroes out there, the police officers that are working really hard to find missing people and that are working really hard to serve and protect, and I really wanted to honour them in the right way."

Dania said about working with Scott, "I love working with Scott because of that. He's really passionate about what he does. He really made us feel responsible for wanting to stay pretty on point and real about the things that we do."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew urged to rehabilitate his image by putting pen to paper?

Prince Andrew urged to rehabilitate his image by putting pen to paper?
Priscilla Presley 'was traumatized' to watch Navarone Garcia get 'pounced' on by a camel, days before Lisa Marie's death

Priscilla Presley 'was traumatized' to watch Navarone Garcia get 'pounced' on by a camel, days before Lisa Marie's death
Armie Hammer recalls being sexually abused as a teenager

Armie Hammer recalls being sexually abused as a teenager
Armie Hammer addresses assault charges & becoming suicidal after two years

Armie Hammer addresses assault charges & becoming suicidal after two years
TXT scores Top 3 of France's Top Albums chart: Becomes third K-pop group in History

TXT scores Top 3 of France's Top Albums chart: Becomes third K-pop group in History
Olivia Wilde ditches a chance encounter with ex Harry Styles at the same gym

Olivia Wilde ditches a chance encounter with ex Harry Styles at the same gym
BLACKPINK Lisa turns heads in a visually appealing Parisian shoot for the cover of 'Madame Figaro Paris'

BLACKPINK Lisa turns heads in a visually appealing Parisian shoot for the cover of 'Madame Figaro Paris'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stop attacking royals, decide to release new fun series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stop attacking royals, decide to release new fun series
Madonna's 'nepo baby' drama continues as Vogue responds to Lourdes Leon's video

Madonna's 'nepo baby' drama continues as Vogue responds to Lourdes Leon's video
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her body transformation in stylish catsuit

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her body transformation in stylish catsuit
John Legend opens up on his future on 'The Voice': 'I'll be back'

John Legend opens up on his future on 'The Voice': 'I'll be back'
Brooklyn Beckham tastes famous Japanese wagyu with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham tastes famous Japanese wagyu with wife Nicola Peltz