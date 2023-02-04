 
Saturday Feb 04 2023
Alan Cumming is ready to do a 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Alan Cumming is ready to do a 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel

Alan Cumming talked about the possibility of the sequel of his 19997 comedy film, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, in a recent interview and shared that he would be totally ready to do a sequel if the possibility arises, as reported by People.

Alan talked about the experience of working on the film and shared that he had a great time. He further added that there are speculations about a sequel for 25 years now and he would be willing to return whenever such a possibility arises.

Alan said, "I thought it was great. I mean, there's been speculation about it and rumours about it having a sequel for the last 25 years, I have to say. But I think because Lisa and Mira presented some awards last year [encouraging it]. But yeah, totally. I'd be absolutely game."

Alan Cumming starred alongside Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

