Lisa Marie Presley’s friends weigh in on Priscilla Presley’s claims about her will

Lisa Marie Presley’s friends weigh in on the legal battle of the late singer estate Priscilla Presley’s claims.

According to the New York Post, one friend of the late singer revealed that Priscilla, who had been a long-time trustee of the Elvis estate, making $900,000-a-year, failed to have her contract renewed by Elvis Presley Enterprises in 2020.

“Lisa would be pissed!” said one long-time friend of Lisa Marie, who was close to her for more than 12 years. “She would be so upset that Priscilla is doing this. Riley is an amazing trustee … and Lisa’s youngest daughters are in the best of hands with her.”

The friend added that Lisa Marie and Priscilla did not even want to sit next to each other during the Golden Globes that were held earlier in January, 2023.

“Lisa didn’t want to have anything to do with her mom. She was basically estranged from Priscilla for the last seven to eight years. They only talked when there was no option,” the friend shared.

“At the Golden Globes, they were made to sit together by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association … Lisa didn’t even go with Priscilla, Jerry Schilling [a longtime Elvis friend] was her chaperone. The HFP pushed [mother and daughter] together.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that Riley feels Priscilla’s challenge to the late Lisa Marie will go against “her mom’s wishes.”

“Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie’s legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother’s actions are pushing the family apart even more," the source said.

Following Lisa Marie's death on January 12, 2023, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

Attorneys for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Keough in charge.