Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award

Billie Eilish recently received an activism award at Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase in Los Angeles this Saturday.

The ceremony, presented by Merz Aesthetics’ Experience+ and Coke Studio, was also attended by singing sensation Sabrina Carpenter.

The Bad Guy hit-maker wore a black ensemble as she received a REVERB Amplifier Award for activism.

During her award speech acceptance, Billie said: “A lot of you got some money in your (expletive) pockets, so maybe use it for good things and not stupid things, you know?”

The Grammy award winner has been vocal about social and political matters, including gun control.

She confessed in her speech: “I do as much as I can but I feel like I can always do more, but I feel really impressed and really excited that you guys are actually making this a priority and thinking about it and kind of doing your part. It's really important.”

She added: “I feel like I spend a lot of my time being really anxious about the fact that I don't feel like a lot of people, and especially people in the business, I don't feel like they care very much, and it's really nice to see that this is happening and that you guys do, and I just wanna say, like, everyone in this room, we can all do our part.”