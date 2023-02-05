 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award
Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award

Billie Eilish recently received an activism award at Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase in Los Angeles this Saturday.

The ceremony, presented by Merz Aesthetics’ Experience+ and Coke Studio, was also attended by singing sensation Sabrina Carpenter.

The Bad Guy hit-maker wore a black ensemble as she received a REVERB Amplifier Award for activism.

During her award speech acceptance, Billie said: “A lot of you got some money in your (expletive) pockets, so maybe use it for good things and not stupid things, you know?”

The Grammy award winner has been vocal about social and political matters, including gun control.

She confessed in her speech: “I do as much as I can but I feel like I can always do more, but I feel really impressed and really excited that you guys are actually making this a priority and thinking about it and kind of doing your part. It's really important.”

She added: “I feel like I spend a lot of my time being really anxious about the fact that I don't feel like a lot of people, and especially people in the business, I don't feel like they care very much, and it's really nice to see that this is happening and that you guys do, and I just wanna say, like, everyone in this room, we can all do our part.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons
Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Hailie Jade and ‘bruncle’ Nate Mathers recall Eminem’s rise to fame as kids

Hailie Jade and ‘bruncle’ Nate Mathers recall Eminem’s rise to fame as kids
Pamela Anderson’s ex Kelly Slater reacts to Netflix’s ‘Pamela, A Love Story’

Pamela Anderson’s ex Kelly Slater reacts to Netflix’s ‘Pamela, A Love Story’
Prince Harry’s ignorantly ‘unaware of how he’s undermined’ King Charles

Prince Harry’s ignorantly ‘unaware of how he’s undermined’ King Charles
Prince Harry acting like a ‘treacherous little toad’

Prince Harry acting like a ‘treacherous little toad’
Jason Momoa requests ‘all the mana’ for pal battling leukemia

Jason Momoa requests ‘all the mana’ for pal battling leukemia
Ryan Reynolds takes a dig at Hugh Jackman as he works out for ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds takes a dig at Hugh Jackman as he works out for ‘Deadpool 3’
Meghan Trainor weighs in on ‘the one song’ she regrets ‘giving away’

Meghan Trainor weighs in on ‘the one song’ she regrets ‘giving away’
Paul Rudd says working out for ‘Quantumania’ was ‘much harder’ than previous ‘Ant-Man’

Paul Rudd says working out for ‘Quantumania’ was ‘much harder’ than previous ‘Ant-Man’
Paco Rabanne, who brought the space age to the catwalk, dies aged 88

Paco Rabanne, who brought the space age to the catwalk, dies aged 88