Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira leave for Jaisalmer

Shabina Khan and Aarti Shetty also leave for Jaisalmer
Amid Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding, the first set of guests including; Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and Karan Johar has left for Jaisalmer to attend the event.

The shutterbugs managed to click photos of them carrying their luggage and leaving for the wedding. The three were spotted at the Kalina airport.

The pictures showed the Kabir Singh actor wearing comfortable beige sweat pants and sweater with a pair of shades. He had a bag pack on his back. Meanwhile, his wife Mira stood in front of her wearing a white shirt with a black sweater.

Photo credits: Yogen Shah
On the other hand, filmmaker Karan looked dapper as he wore a black t-shirt with black pants and a black stripped jacket. He wore a pair of white joggers and completed his look with a pair of cool sunglasses. Karan posed for the media while carrying a red and white leather bag pack.

Photo credits: Yogen shah
Moreover, other celebs including Shabina Khan and Aarti Shetty were also spotted leaving for the wedding venue.

Photo credits: Yogen Shah
Photo credits: Yogen Shah
Earlier today, groom-to-be Siddharth was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport with his family. On the other hand, Kiara has also reached Jaisalmer with designer Manish Malhotra to tie the knot with Sid.

As per IndiaToday, the pre-wedding festivities are all set to commence from today .i.e. February 5.

