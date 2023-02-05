Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be appearing in court to testify in the defamation case, filed by the Duchess’ sister Samantha Markle.

The sister of the Duchess of Sussex on Friday demanded the couple to take the stand, following her claims that the Suits alum made a “false and malicious statement”.

The Mirror reported that Samantha wants her half-sister to confess to making false claims about their relationship to sell a “rags-to-royalty” story.

She also wants the actress to take back her claims about the royal family.

Meanwhile, Samantha also lashed out at the couple’s Netflix docuseries as a “$100 million fake news PR machine’ and said the Queen “would be rolling over in her grave”.

“Wow, it's just been a series of lies and I can't believe we're essentially looking at a $100 million fake news PR machine,” she said before adding: “It's just projection at its finest and its almost comical, god, just so not true.”