 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be appearing in court to testify in the defamation case, filed by the Duchess’ sister Samantha Markle.

The sister of the Duchess of Sussex on Friday demanded the couple to take the stand, following her claims that the Suits alum made a “false and malicious statement”.

The Mirror reported that Samantha wants her half-sister to confess to making false claims about their relationship to sell a “rags-to-royalty” story.

She also wants the actress to take back her claims about the royal family.

Meanwhile, Samantha also lashed out at the couple’s Netflix docuseries as a “$100 million fake news PR machine’ and said the Queen “would be rolling over in her grave”.

“Wow, it's just been a series of lies and I can't believe we're essentially looking at a $100 million fake news PR machine,” she said before adding: “It's just projection at its finest and its almost comical, god, just so not true.”

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’

Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’
Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’
Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire

Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire
BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink' world tour yet again

BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink' world tour yet again
BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he received as a producer

BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he received as a producer
Queen Camilla had ‘empathy’ for late Diana over King Charles’ anger

Queen Camilla had ‘empathy’ for late Diana over King Charles’ anger
BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons
Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award

Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award
Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’