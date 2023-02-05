 
BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he received as a producer

BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he received as a producer

The singer and rapper J-Hope has revealed his most memorable compliment from an ARMY, which he received as a producer, Koreaboo reported.

In a ‘self’ interview for Disney+, the 28-year-old singer said that “There’s a saying, praise can even make the whales dance.”

"In a way, a lot of things were the first to me, but a simple praise like ‘Oh, you’re good at it’ gave me a lot of inspiration. I think I could feel like having fun out of it," BTS star added.

The singer also shared the compliment he cherishes the most, added: "You're incredibly good at this style of music."

“Everyone has their own things, you know. You have your own style and you are good at some things. And I had my own things and I got a specific compliment for that. That’s what I liked and remembered.” J-Hope continued.

