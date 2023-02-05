 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire
Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire

Keanu Reeves surprised the pub staff as he made a casual visit to the Robin Hood in Tring, in a small county town of Hertfordshire.

The John Wick star, 58, looked dapper as always as he made a surprise visit to the much-loved eatery in town to enjoy some British grub.

Much to fans’ surprise, Keanu was more than happy to stop for a chat with the bar staff.

Barmaid Laura Rolfe expressed her joy when the Matrix actor walked in the pub on Saturday afternoon. “The door swung open, and it was him!”, she exclaimed.

“He came to the bar and ordered a beer (Seafarers Ale) and just walked over to the corner. He ordered fish and chips and Nat’s shepherd’s pie,” she shared.

The barmaid shared that the actor was with someone else, “presumably a driver or friend, maybe?”

Laura said that once Keanu had finished his lunch, he went over to the bar and walked into the kitchen, where he shook the hands of the kitchen staff, and thanked them for his lunch.

She hailed Keanu as a ‘lovely’ person, but he was out the door soon enough, ‘and that was that!’

More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink' world tour yet again

BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink' world tour yet again
BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he receives as a producer

BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he receives as a producer
Queen Camilla had ‘empathy’ for late Diana over King Charles’ anger

Queen Camilla had ‘empathy’ for late Diana over King Charles’ anger
BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?
Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons
Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award

Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award
Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Hailie Jade and ‘bruncle’ Nate Mathers recall Eminem’s rise to fame as kids

Hailie Jade and ‘bruncle’ Nate Mathers recall Eminem’s rise to fame as kids
Pamela Anderson’s ex Kelly Slater reacts to Netflix’s ‘Pamela, A Love Story’

Pamela Anderson’s ex Kelly Slater reacts to Netflix’s ‘Pamela, A Love Story’