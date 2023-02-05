 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘totally paranoid’ about the media

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly become ‘seriously obsessed’ with the press and his relationship with the media outlets around the world.

This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and correspondent for the U.K. Times.

Mr Low believes Prince Harry’s “obsession with the media” prompted a series of “loyalty tests”.

The expert told Fox News Digital, “If he had a beef with the media, he’d want them to pursue it.”

“They would often say, ‘Harry, don’t pick this fight. This fight’s not worth having. You don’t have to pursue every slight that’s been done towards you’.”

“And if you didn’t pursue it with the kind of energy that he sought, he could question your loyalty. He wondered if you’d become one of them, one of the others from the other royal households who protected the institution … and not the individual.”

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala

Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’

Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’
Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala

Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala
Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career

Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career
Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper

Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper
Politician’s want Prince Harry stripped of titles ‘immediately’

Politician’s want Prince Harry stripped of titles ‘immediately’
New thrones to be made for King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla

New thrones to be made for King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'devastated' after romance scandal?

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'devastated' after romance scandal?
Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’

Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’
Mike Tindall won’t do ‘Strictly’ to avoid wrecking marriage to Zara Phillips

Mike Tindall won’t do ‘Strictly’ to avoid wrecking marriage to Zara Phillips