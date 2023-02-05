Prince Harry ‘totally paranoid’ about the media

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly become ‘seriously obsessed’ with the press and his relationship with the media outlets around the world.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and correspondent for the U.K. Times.

Mr Low believes Prince Harry’s “obsession with the media” prompted a series of “loyalty tests”.

The expert told Fox News Digital, “If he had a beef with the media, he’d want them to pursue it.”

“They would often say, ‘Harry, don’t pick this fight. This fight’s not worth having. You don’t have to pursue every slight that’s been done towards you’.”

“And if you didn’t pursue it with the kind of energy that he sought, he could question your loyalty. He wondered if you’d become one of them, one of the others from the other royal households who protected the institution … and not the individual.”