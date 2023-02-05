Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'devastated' after romance scandal?

GMA3 former anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's "relationship is suffocating" after the events preceded their ABC exit.



According to The Sun, Eric Schiffer, Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, opened up on Holmes' and Robach's relationship.

The PR expert believed that the abrupt departure from the network might affect the pair, personally and professionally.

"I’m sure that their relationship is suffocating on some levels because to go from such a high of romantic excitement and co-appearing on the same show successfully to a grisly ending is really tough emotionally," he said.

“I’m sure they both have questions about if they made the right move.”

The 55-year-old claimed the former hosts of GMA3 have been devastated by the constant spotlight of their affair.

They have been devastated over what was a whirlwind romance turned apocalyptic because … the thing that they love, the entertainment and news side, has now gone 'Kaboom,'" Schiffer said.

“They will need to decide how to pick up the pieces from the destruction and try to turn it positive."

Meanwhile, ABC officially confirmed the exit of Robach and Holmes through a statement.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News Spokesperson said.

“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."