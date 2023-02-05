 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'devastated' after romance scandal?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'devastated' after romance scandal?

GMA3 former anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's "relationship is suffocating" after the events preceded their ABC exit.

According to The Sun, Eric Schiffer, Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, opened up on Holmes' and Robach's relationship.

The PR expert believed that the abrupt departure from the network might affect the pair, personally and professionally.

"I’m sure that their relationship is suffocating on some levels because to go from such a high of romantic excitement and co-appearing on the same show successfully to a grisly ending is really tough emotionally," he said.

“I’m sure they both have questions about if they made the right move.”

The 55-year-old claimed the former hosts of GMA3 have been devastated by the constant spotlight of their affair.

They have been devastated over what was a whirlwind romance turned apocalyptic because … the thing that they love, the entertainment and news side, has now gone 'Kaboom,'" Schiffer said.

“They will need to decide how to pick up the pieces from the destruction and try to turn it positive."

Meanwhile, ABC officially confirmed the exit of Robach and Holmes through a statement.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News Spokesperson said.

“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

More From Entertainment:

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’

Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’
Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala

Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala
Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career

Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career
Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper

Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper
Politician’s want Prince Harry stripped of titles ‘immediately’

Politician’s want Prince Harry stripped of titles ‘immediately’
New thrones to be made for King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla

New thrones to be made for King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla

Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’

Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’
Mike Tindall won’t do ‘Strictly’ to avoid wrecking marriage to Zara Phillips

Mike Tindall won’t do ‘Strictly’ to avoid wrecking marriage to Zara Phillips
Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’
Meghan Markle went from being ‘delightful’ to ‘useless’ after meeting Harry: Expert

Meghan Markle went from being ‘delightful’ to ‘useless’ after meeting Harry: Expert
Prince Harry’s older lover says he ‘hid from his security’ during tryst

Prince Harry’s older lover says he ‘hid from his security’ during tryst