New thrones to be made for King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned on the two new thrones at an upcoming coronation ceremony in May.

Charles is reportedly all set to become the 27th monarch to be crowned in the chair, commissioned in 1296 by King Edward I.

Daily Mail reported that a palace source said: “There is always a new throne for a new monarch and this will be no exception.”

Previously two chairs - the Chair of Estate and the Throne Chair, were made for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Made from beech wood, the Chair of Estate, featuring a lower back, was used during the service at Westminster Abbey.

As the preparation for the coronation continues, reports emerged that Prince Harry will be flying to the UK for the ceremony without Meghan Markle.

As reported by Daily Mail, a source dubbed the reports “Harry in a hurry” that Meghan Markle’s wife won’t be accompanying Harry to King Charles’ coronation in May.

The source also shared that the Suit alum will stay in the US to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.