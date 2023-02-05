 
Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper

Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has finally served Kanye West papers informing him about dropping him as a client.

According to AllHipHop, the musician's lawyer confirmed that the rapper received the paperwork of severing ties on February 1.

"On January 18, 2023, an attorney based in California contacted my firm advising that he would be representing 'Ye on some of his legal matters,'" Greenberg Traurig attorney Nina D. Boyajian wrote.

"During the course of several emails and a phone call with this attorney, I requested that he coordinate personal service of the Order on Ye.

On February 1, 2023, the attorney referenced above emailed me the executed Certificate of Service attached hereto as Exhibit A. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the United States of America that the foregoing is true and correct."

Meanwhile, West's constant dodging to his former attorneys forced them to seek newspaper ads for the announcement of dropping him.

However, the federal judge could not be impressed by the unusual step and instructed them to try a bit longer and harder.

According to Reuters, Judge Analisa Torres rejected the request for now by lawyers from Greenberg Traurig to take such drastic measures to sever ties with West formally.

Previously, Ye roped in the firm for his legal battle against Ultra International Music Publishing.

