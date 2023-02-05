 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame

Hugh Jackman is going through a major realization that he should have been careful in signing more films.

Hugh Jackman came to this realization after starring in Florian Zeller's latest drama, The Son, where he plays a workaholic father struggling to help his depressed child.

Speaking with The Guardian, Jackman said, "There was a period where things were hitting for me and I felt like: I've got to take this opportunity."

The Wolverine actor added, "But I look back now and I go: 'You could have just completely chilled out there and everything would have been fine.'"

Jackman took his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and children around the world wherever he was filming. However, he recognizes that he should have made them move a little less.

"But I thought—Deb and I thought—at the time: I'm doing movies; the lesser of two evils is to have everyone together. I'm not 100 per cent sure, but sometimes stability may have been more beneficial," Hugh, 54, noted.

The actor also shared that The Son has also made him realize that he should be more open with his children regarding "what's going on inside of me" and shouldn't just project "confidence and safety."

More From Entertainment:

Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show

Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show
Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda

Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is 'cool as hell'
Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success

Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success
Howard Gordon reveals why people are obsessed with crime shows

Howard Gordon reveals why people are obsessed with crime shows
Lee Jong Suk gains praise by showing a cute gesture toward girlfriend IU: Find out

Lee Jong Suk gains praise by showing a cute gesture toward girlfriend IU: Find out
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar show power moves in reunion video after 19 years

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar show power moves in reunion video after 19 years
Miranda Lambert says singing is her gift

Miranda Lambert says singing is her gift
Netflix Top Eight International series to binge-watch: Check out

Netflix Top Eight International series to binge-watch: Check out
Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party
'Leaving Neverland' director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will 'glorify a man who raped children'

'Leaving Neverland' director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will 'glorify a man who raped children'
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum make their classy red carpet debut after birth of son via surrogate

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum make their classy red carpet debut after birth of son via surrogate
Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react

Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react