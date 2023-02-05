Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame

Hugh Jackman is going through a major realization that he should have been careful in signing more films.

Hugh Jackman came to this realization after starring in Florian Zeller's latest drama, The Son, where he plays a workaholic father struggling to help his depressed child.

Speaking with The Guardian, Jackman said, "There was a period where things were hitting for me and I felt like: I've got to take this opportunity."

The Wolverine actor added, "But I look back now and I go: 'You could have just completely chilled out there and everything would have been fine.'"

Jackman took his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and children around the world wherever he was filming. However, he recognizes that he should have made them move a little less.

"But I thought—Deb and I thought—at the time: I'm doing movies; the lesser of two evils is to have everyone together. I'm not 100 per cent sure, but sometimes stability may have been more beneficial," Hugh, 54, noted.

The actor also shared that The Son has also made him realize that he should be more open with his children regarding "what's going on inside of me" and shouldn't just project "confidence and safety."