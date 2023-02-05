 
Sunday Feb 05 2023
Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Smokey Robinsons shared the secret to his decades of success as he was honoured with Motown Records founder Berry Gordy at the MusiCares Persons of the Year Gala on Friday night, ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, as reported by Fox News.

Smokey and Berry were the first dual recipients of the honour, which recognizes music industry figures for their artistic achievements and dedication to philanthropy.

Smokey said, "In my life, I’ve been blessed enough to get a few awards, but this one is really, really, really probably the most special to me because I’m getting this award tonight with my very best friend in the world."

He further added, "Because of him, not only me, you’ve seen so many people here tonight who were able to do what they do because of him. I’m standing here tonight because when I first met this man it was the beginning of my dream come true."

Smokey went on to perform the song he wrote as a tribute to his friendship with Gordy, Did You Know.

