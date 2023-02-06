Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?

Sasha Walpole, 40, has claimed she was the older woman who took Prince Harry's virginity.



She revealed this in an interview with a British newspaper days after Prince Harry released his book Spare.

In his tell-all book, Harry also recalled how he lost his virginity to an older woman, without naming anyone.

Sasha shared the details of the alleged encounter with Duke of Sussex and said she kept Harry's secret for years but he did not bother to warn her before mentioning it.

While royal fans are criticizing the Duke after Sasha's interview, Harry and Meghan's supporters are targeting the woman for speaking to the media.

Taking aim at Sasha, a Sussexes supporter said, "I had absolutely no idea who took Prince Harry’s virginity after reading Spare. Now, the woman in question is talking to the media and good luck to her if it’s paying well, but saying that Prince Harry has invaded her privacy in a hypocritical manner is a bit of a bloody stretch."

Royal expert Marlene Koenig jumped in and answered the question, saying, "She was about to be outed so she made the decision apparently to take control of her story."