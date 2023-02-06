 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

R Madhavan's '3 Idiots' audition clip goes viral: Take a look

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

R Madhavan plays Farhan Quereshi in '3 Idiots'

Actor R Madhavan’s audition video for 3 Idiots has been making rounds on internet; fans are left stunned seeing his phenomenal acting skills.

Recently, the producer of the film Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared Madhavan’s audition clip where he can be seen delivering some dialogues that didn’t make it to the final cut.

Vidhu wrote: “@actormaddy’s 3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was meant to play Farhan Quereshi! Do you notice the dialogues here that didn’t make it to the final cut? Tell us your favourite ones in the comment below.”

After watching the clip, fans couldn’t resist praising his acting skills. One of them wrote: “Such a great actor just look at his expression still Bollywood doesn’t deserve gems like him.”

3 Idiots was a film that won hearts at a global level. Film had everything starting from its impactful plot to acting skills and songs. It is one of those films that delivered a strong message for the students who are at the stage of choosing their career paths. Meanwhile, it was a significant film for the parents pressurizing their students to choose the career path of their choices.

Film 3 Idiots starring; Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan’s was directed by Rajkumar Hirani that released in 2009, reports PinkVilla. 

