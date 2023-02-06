 
Prince Harry has ‘more leaks than the Titanic’

Prince Harry has reportedly left fans and critics confused with his intentions for Spare and whether its claims by a man “seething with inherited privilege or pragmatically critical of his own gilded cage.”

A writer, Raven Smith, issued this accusation in a most recent piece for Vogue Online.

The writer started everything of by questioning Prince Harry’s motives with Spare and wondered, “Readers and critics are divided on whether this tome is an exploration of what it means to be the spare to Britain’s most famous heir, a study of a life lived in a palace with more leaks than the Titanic, or a form of slow-release vengeance.”

“It’s hard, at times, to see if Harry is seething with inherited privilege or pragmatically critical of his own gilded cage. Is he setting the record straight, or giving the gossip mill another spin?”

