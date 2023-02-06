Kate Middleton childhood photo draws David Beckham's attention

Kate Middleton childhood photo draws David Beckham attention

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on Saturday shared a photo of herself as a baby as part of early childhood campaign with her father on social media and urged others to do the same.



Kate Middleton turned to Instagram and posted her photo from 1980s.

She posted the picture and wrote, “Faces are a baby’s best toy.”

“On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.

“This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives.

“I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”

In the adorable childhood photo, baby Kate Middleton, wearing a white lace dress with little yellow flowers, reaches out for her father’s face as he embraces her.

Thousands of royal fans showered their love for the picture.

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham also reacted to the picture by pressing the heart button.