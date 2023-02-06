 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton childhood photo draws David Beckham's attention

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Kate Middleton childhood photo draws David Beckham attention

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on Saturday shared a photo of herself as a baby as part of early childhood campaign with her father on social media and urged others to do the same.

Kate Middleton turned to Instagram and posted her photo from 1980s.

She posted the picture and wrote, “Faces are a baby’s best toy.”

“On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.

“This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives.

“I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”

In the adorable childhood photo, baby Kate Middleton, wearing a white lace dress with little yellow flowers, reaches out for her father’s face as he embraces her.

Thousands of royal fans showered their love for the picture.

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham also reacted to the picture by pressing the heart button.

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'
Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys
2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute

2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute
Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win for ‘All Too Well’ video, ‘I’m blown away’

Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win for ‘All Too Well’ video, ‘I’m blown away’
Grammys red carpet: bold colors, basic black, bling

Grammys red carpet: bold colors, basic black, bling
BTS fans upset over group getting snubbed at Grammys

BTS fans upset over group getting snubbed at Grammys
Netflix shows to look out for during 7th to 13th February, 2023: Full List

Netflix shows to look out for during 7th to 13th February, 2023: Full List

Kate Middleton ropes in ‘real straight-talker’ as her new private secretary

Kate Middleton ropes in ‘real straight-talker’ as her new private secretary
Hollywood ‘doesn’t like’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fixation with the negative’

Hollywood ‘doesn’t like’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fixation with the negative’
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé celebrates record-breaking victory, ‘I feel very grateful’

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé celebrates record-breaking victory, ‘I feel very grateful’