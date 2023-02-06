Meghan Markle ‘denounced and bounced’ under Queen Elizabeth’s rule

File Footage

Royal experts have just warned King Charles that Meghan Markle’s decision to “denounce and bounce reads badly for Buckingham Palace.”



A writer, Raven Smith, issued this accusation in a most recent piece for Vogue Online.

The writer also chimed in on the ‘missed potential’ of Meghan Markle and accused Buckingham Palace of missing out.

Smith believes, “Meghan was an actress who was pro the protocols of The Firm, respectful of its airs and graces. But within a few years, she and her husband took a long look around and decided to denounce and bounce.”

“It reads badly for Buckingham Palace, from where I sit. And for the record, I cannot be bothered to get back into the debate about whether the backlash against Meghan was (and continues to be) racist; I’ve read enough self-congratulatory ‘I hate her and she’s Black’ tweets to last a lifetime..”