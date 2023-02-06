 
Monday Feb 06 2023
Prince Harry made up story about romancing older woman, claims Rupert Everett

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Prince Harry has been accused of making up the now-infamous story of him romancing an older woman in the fields behind a pub in his book Spare.

Actor Rupert Everett, of My Best Friend’s Wedding fame, refuted Prince Harry’s story of engaging in a passionate romp in the fields with an older woman he met at a pub, saying that the landmark moment in the prince’s life didn’t even happen in the UK.

Talking to The Telegraph, Everett said: “By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is. And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country.”

“I’m just putting it out there that I know,” Everett added, with a ‘twinkle in his eye’.

However, Everett’s claim has already been refuted by Prince Harry’s camp, with a source close to the Duke of Sussex telling Telegraph: “Amazing that Everett would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself.”

Royal enthusiasts have long speculated that the ‘older woman’ in Harry’s life during his youth was actress Elizabeth Hurley, however, she denied these claims in December, weeks before the release of Harry’s memoir.

Since the release of the book, Sasha Walpole, a former royal groom at King Charles’ estate, Highgrove, has revealed herself to be the older woman that Prince Harry talked of.

