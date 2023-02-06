 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle selling emotions with ‘sprinkles on top’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for allegedly trying to sell the emotional factor of her move, with ‘sprinkles on top’.

This claim has been made in The Behavioral Arts YouTube Channel by Spidey.

The expert beleives, “Meghan is talking about the threats on her life and she goes randomly 'I'm a mum'. That's a call for sympathy.”

“That's trying to get sympathy from all the moms, it doesn't really belong in this. Eventually, she goes on to say 'I'm scared, for my life and for my children' and in that sense, it makes a lot more sense, she talks about all the things she's concerned about.”

“But when she is talking about that death threats, she just throws in that random '’I'm a mom’, and I see it as a call for sympathy.”

While the expert did note a hint of genuinity in Meghan Markle’s voice, and claimed, “It would be hard to imagine not being sad or scared when receiving death threats. I think there was absolutely something real but it's important for her to sell it right.”

But, at the same time “the base of it is real, she's throwing some sprinkles on top and really trying to sell how emotional this is.”

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys
2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute

2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute
Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win for ‘All Too Well’ video, ‘I’m blown away’

Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win for ‘All Too Well’ video, ‘I’m blown away’
Grammys red carpet: bold colors, basic black, bling

Grammys red carpet: bold colors, basic black, bling
BTS fans upset over group getting snubbed at Grammys

BTS fans upset over group getting snubbed at Grammys
Netflix shows to look out for during 7th to 13th February, 2023: Full List

Netflix shows to look out for during 7th to 13th February, 2023: Full List

Kate Middleton ropes in ‘real straight-talker’ as her new private secretary

Kate Middleton ropes in ‘real straight-talker’ as her new private secretary
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé celebrates record-breaking victory, ‘I feel very grateful’

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé celebrates record-breaking victory, ‘I feel very grateful’
Charlie Puth steps on 2023 Grammy Gala red carpet with new girlfriend

Charlie Puth steps on 2023 Grammy Gala red carpet with new girlfriend
TXT hits number one on Billboard Top 200

TXT hits number one on Billboard Top 200
Harry Styles 'Harry's House' wins Album of the Year at 2023 Grammys: 'this is so nice'

Harry Styles 'Harry's House' wins Album of the Year at 2023 Grammys: 'this is so nice'