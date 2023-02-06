Hollywood ‘doesn’t like’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fixation with the negative’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t being invited to any A-lister events because they have a tendency to ‘fixate on the negative’.



This claim has been issued by American Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield.

The host of the To Di For Daily podcast made the admissions to The Times and admitted, “I work with several publicists in LA and they say that Harry and Meghan aren’t considered for high-profile events because the fear is that all eyes will be on them and that will take away from the cause.”

“I think people are starting to hesitate in associating with them because they seem to be a dramatic pair that fixates on the negative.”