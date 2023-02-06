 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Hollywood ‘doesn’t like’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fixation with the negative’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t being invited to any A-lister events because they have a tendency to ‘fixate on the negative’.

This claim has been issued by American Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield.

The host of the To Di For Daily podcast made the admissions to The Times and admitted, “I work with several publicists in LA and they say that Harry and Meghan aren’t considered for high-profile events because the fear is that all eyes will be on them and that will take away from the cause.”

“I think people are starting to hesitate in associating with them because they seem to be a dramatic pair that fixates on the negative.”

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'
Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys
2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute

2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute
Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win for ‘All Too Well’ video, ‘I’m blown away’

Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win for ‘All Too Well’ video, ‘I’m blown away’
Grammys red carpet: bold colors, basic black, bling

Grammys red carpet: bold colors, basic black, bling
BTS fans upset over group getting snubbed at Grammys

BTS fans upset over group getting snubbed at Grammys
Netflix shows to look out for during 7th to 13th February, 2023: Full List

Netflix shows to look out for during 7th to 13th February, 2023: Full List

Kate Middleton ropes in ‘real straight-talker’ as her new private secretary

Kate Middleton ropes in ‘real straight-talker’ as her new private secretary
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé celebrates record-breaking victory, ‘I feel very grateful’

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé celebrates record-breaking victory, ‘I feel very grateful’
Charlie Puth steps on 2023 Grammy Gala red carpet with new girlfriend

Charlie Puth steps on 2023 Grammy Gala red carpet with new girlfriend