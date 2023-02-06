Kate Middleton ropes in ‘real straight-talker’ as her new private secretary

 
Kate Middleton is seemingly taking her new royal duties more seriously as the Princess of Wales hired a new secretary who is said to be a “real straight-talker”.

As per the reports, the new addition to Kensington Palace staffers is 51-year-old Alison Corfield who is a public relations expert.

She previously worked with Jamie Oliver as head of campaigns and also helmed marketing strategy for the chef’s initiative to improve food education in schools.

Spilling beans on Alison’s work ethics, an insider who has worked with her told The Sunday Times: "She’s a ball-breaker, a real straight-talker.”

The source added that Alison is “very passionate, dynamic and genuinely funny. She makes things happen and will really push things forward at the Palace."

Meanwhile, a royal insider thinks that Kate’s new aide Is going to “shake things up” at the palace.

“Alison is an unusual fit. She is a bit out there for Kensington Palace, but there is a move to recruit more modernisers and people with private sector experience, not just civil servants.

"She will run rings around the courtiers and shake things up a bit,” the insider added.

