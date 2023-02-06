Netflix shows to look out for during 7th to 13th February, 2023: Full List

Netflix shows to look out for during 6th to 13th February, 2023: Full List

Netflix is gearing up to release some of its original shows and following up with some existing shows this week.

The much anticipated fourth season of You will finally be coming on the streaming giant. Created by Greg Berlanti, the series is based on a series of novels by Caroline Kepnes, whose first book, You, was originally published back in 2014 followed by Hidden Bodies. Penn Badgley will be reprising the role as the book nerd by day and murderous stalker, but this time under the guise of a Professor Jonathan Moore in London.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kucther team up to bring fans a rom-com, Your Place or Mine. Written and directed by Aline Bros McKenna, the movie will tell the story of two long-distance best friends changing each other’s lives, as one decides to chase a lifelong dream and the other volunteering to help keep an eye on her teenage son. At the same time discovering their hidden feelings for each other.

Here is the full list of shows and movies releasing this week on Netflix.





February 7th

Thunivu (2023)

February 8th

Bill Russell: Legend (2023)

Chromosome 21 (Season 1)

MTV’s Floribama Shore (Season 1)

The Exchange (Season 1)

The Substitute (2022)

February 9th

Dear David (Season 1)

Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution (2023)

House of Life (Season 1)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1)

You (Season 4 – Part 1)

February 10th



10 Days of a Good Man (2023)

Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 3)

Love to Hate You (Season 1)

Your Place or Mine (2022)

February 13th

