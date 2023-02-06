 
Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'

Prince Harry could change people’s perception in his favour with a forthcoming Netflix series, Heart of Invictus.

Speaking on The Royal Report podcast, Newsweek’s Chief Royal Correspondent, Jack Royston said: “I’ve been speaking to PR experts about where they think Harry and Meghan now stand. One told me, for example, that [Heart of] Invictus might actually be Harry’s way out of the reputational slump he’s experienced in America.”

“It is obviously a very unique project. There are very few people on the planet who can say that they’ve done anything equivalent to what Harry’s doing there,” he continued.

“Veterans are a community in America who quite rightly do need high-profile figures standing up for them. And anyone who does that is going to get a significant reputational boost out of doing so,” he added.

“With Harry, the whole thing makes total sense. It’s drawn from his own life experience, having been a soldier on the front line in Afghanistan himself,” he said, referring to Harry’s decade of service in the British Army before retiring in 2015.

“So, that could be one way that Harry seeks to rebuild the brand,” he added. “It may be he made the money out of the royally focused shows and that he can restore the brand with some more kind of worthy but perhaps less attention-grabbing content,” he added.

